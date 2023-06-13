MG Motor India partners CleanMax to utilise 50% renewable energy for production needs

MG Motor India, a leading passenger vehicle manufacturer in collaboration with CleanMax, a leading sustainability player in Asia has announced that 50 percent of the energy required for its manufacturing operations is coming from renewable resources.

The carmaker says its pledge to reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 2 lakh MT over the course of 15 years is equivalent to the positive environmental impact of planting over 13 lakh trees. It has already witnessed 36 percent reduction in CO2 emissions, with levels dropping from 0.59 MT in 2022 to 0.38 MT in the first quarter of 2023.

This reduction in emissions has resulted in a significant decrease of 2251 MT in MG Motor India’s carbon footprint in the first Quarter of this year. Projections indicate that this downward trend will continue, with an estimated carbon footprint reduction of 11,889 MT by the end of this year. These numbers it says reflect its commitment to sustainability and resolute dedication to transitioning from carbon neutrality to achieving net zero emissions across both its operations and supply chain.

MG Motor India is today one of the few pioneering passenger carmakers to embrace green manufacturing practices and has successfully secured a green energy capacity of 4.5 MW. For the next 15 years, the Halol facility will continue to draw power from CleanMax’s hybrid park in Rajkot, ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy source.