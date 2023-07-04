scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

MG Motor India becomes official mobility partner for G20 Startup20

The event will serve as an opportunity for startups to connect with global leaders, share their innovative ideas, and contribute to shaping the future of the startup ecosystem in India.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
MG G20

MG Motor India has partnered Startup20 Shikhar event by becoming its official mobility partner.

This the company says reflects its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the country’s mobility space, aligning with its MG Developer & Grant Program (MGDP). The Summit will take place on July 3 and 4, 2023 in Gurgaon.

The event will serve as an opportunity for startups to connect with global leaders, share their innovative ideas, and contribute to shaping the future of the startup ecosystem in India.

Also Read

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy MD, MG Motor India said, “We are proud to reinforce our commitment to encouraging innovation and empowering startups in the Indian auto sector through our MG Developer & Grant Program. At MG Motor India, we have consistently championed technological advancements and provided extensive support to entrepreneurs. By participating in the ‘Startup20’ Shikhar event as the official mobility partner, we look forward to the opportunity to facilitate impactful collaborations and foster the exchange of ideas.”

The MGDP is said to be the largest mentoring program in the automotive segment and has engaged with approximately 1,500 startups over the past 4 years. Notably, 25 startups have emerged as winners in various domains, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Autonomous Mobility, Blockchain, Connected Cars, Electric Vehicles & Infrastructure, Virtual Reality (VR), Ease of business, Shared Mobility, Vehicle Diagnostics, and Sustainability.

Startup20 is an official engagement group established under India’s G20 presidency, serving as a dialogue forum for global startup ecosystem stakeholders. The event aims to represent the global startup ecosystem and raise macroeconomic concerns and challenges faced by entrepreneurs with G20 leaders. Over 300 dignitaries, including G20 members and invitee countries, international organizations, and national delegates, are expected to participate in this prestigious event.

More Stories on
Electric Mobility

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 17:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS