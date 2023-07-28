scorecardresearch
MG Motor and IONAGE collaborate to build EV infrastructure

MG Motor will leverage IONAGE’s e-mobility platform to provide access to EV owners of MG Charge points.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
mg
The partnership was officially announced with the inauguration of 10 destination charging stations.

MG Motor India joined hands with IONAGE, a eMobility Service Provider, to build destination charging infrastructure across India, allowing intercity travel by EVs. The partnership was officially announced with the inauguration of 10 destination charging stations across Lucknow, Trivandrum and Cochin.

In this collaboration, MG Motor will leverage IONAGE’s advanced e-mobility platform to provide seamless access to EV owners of MG Charge points. Electric vehicle owners will be able to use the IONAGE App, which enables access to charging stations, planning of EV journeys, and vehicle charging at these MG Charge facilities.

“We are delighted to partner with IONAGE in our pursuit to create a robust EV infrastructure in India. This collaboration represents our endeavours to empower EV owners and operators with a seamless charging experience. The collaboration also reaffirms MG Motor India’s commitment to supporting promising startups like IONAGE working within the EV charging ecosystem,” commented Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vimal Kumar, CEO, IONAGE, said,We are excited to partner with a tech-driven, futuristic brand like MG and expand our footprints to destination properties. The IONAGE platform will also serve as a smart mobility assistant for Electric Car Operators and Owners, offering a seamless, intelligent, and emission-free driving and transactional experience. As the transition to electric mobility accelerates, both companies are committed to leading the way and enabling a greener and more sustainable future.”

This partnership will give a further boost to MG Motor India’s plan to install 1000 EV chargers in 1000 days across the country under its MG Charge program.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 12:37 IST

