MG Hector to be used to upskill Ahmedabad Polytechnic students

Under the MG Nurture program, the carmaker has presented the MG Hector to the Government Polytechnic Diploma College in Ahmedabad. The initiative will foster skill development and bridge the gap between industry and academia, and it is in accordance with MG’s goal of CASE mobility. It will also prepare them for better employment opportunities.

The Hector will be used for educational purposes, providing students at Government Polytechnic Diploma College with an opportunity to delve into the intricacies of Advanced Connected Vehicle technology.

Students will gain firsthand knowledge of major automotive systems by studying various components, technologies, and systems, enhancing their employability, and preparing them for the future job market.

Speaking about the association, Sameer Jindal, Director – Cost Optimization and VAVE, MG Motor India, said, “Our dedication lies in empowering the present generation of students with skillsets that are important for future mobility.”

Jindal added, “This initiative embodies our vision of fostering the future workforce with the latest technologies, empowering them to acquire tech-oriented skills and become job-ready. MG’s vision is aligned with the Government of India’s vision of Skill Development and aims to contribute to the nation’s vision of building a skilled and dynamic workforce.”

Expressing his appreciation for the partnership with MG Motor India, Professor Bhaskar J Iyer, Principal, Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad, stated, “We are grateful to MG for this opportunity which presents a case-in-point for students to undertake immersive learning in vehicle mechanics and the latest technology.”

Iyer added, Through this joint initiative, we aim to foster skill development and empower students with firsthand knowledge of key automotive systems, enabling them to gain hands-on knowledge about the subject matter. Our goal is to offer students practical experiences that will mould them into industry-ready professionals capable of making valuable contributions to the growth of the Indian automotive sector.”