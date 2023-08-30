MG announce the European debut of the Cyberster at IAA mobility 2023

MG has announced that its all-new two-seat EV roadster, the Cyberster is confirmed to make its European debut at IAA Mobility 2023. To join the Cyberster will be the new MG4 Electric Xpower which is the latest addition to the MG4 Electric range.

Completing an impressive MG line-up is the MG Marvel R Electric performance SUV. All three MG models – taking center stage on the MG stand in Hall B2 – firmly underline MG’s desire to design and engineer exciting performance EVs with bold styling, leading-edge driver, and infotainment technology.

Jan Oehmicke, Vice President DACH of MG Motor Europe, comments “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the MG stand, where they’ll be able to preview three of our most performance-focussed and exhilarating all-electric vehicles. IAA Mobility 2023 is an ideal platform to connect with motorists and offer a glimpse into MG’s exciting future, which features cars like the Cyberster, which will be with us next year.”

EU debut for the MG Cyberster



The key highlight from MG at one of the world’s most prestigious mobility events is the Cyberster. The new roadster marks MG’s much-anticipated return to sports car production as it begins to celebrate its centenary. The Cyberster combines the brand’s evocative heritage with striking, contemporary design language and a sophisticated EV powertrain.

Another headliner from MG is the MG4 Electric XPOWER. Only recently launched, XPOWER is the range-topping, pure-performance model in the highly successful MG4 Electric range, which generates 320 kW (435PS) and impresses with a dual motor powertrain and all-wheel drive.

The lifestyle SUV, the MG Marvel R Electric, is similarly sporty. With three motors and all-wheel drive, it also demonstrates the dynamic side of electromobility.

MG Motor appears at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich as one of the fastest-growing automobile brands in Europe, achieving over 100,000 sales between January and June 2023.