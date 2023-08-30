McDonald’s to offer meals on NueGo electric bus routes

NueGo, the electric passenger coach service operated by GreenCell Mobility, is collaborating with McDonald’s India – North and East. Travellers opting for NueGo bus service from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), New Delhi to popular destinations like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Agra or Jaipur – can now place orders for McDonald’s food while waiting in the exclusive lounge.

Commenting on the partnership, Devendra Chawla, CEO and MD, – GreenCell Mobility, said, “We at GreenCell Mobility, are thrilled to join hands with the renowned global entity McDonald’s India – North and East, to pilot a new-age food delivery approach tailored for NueGo’s environmentally aware travellers. This unique collaboration will reinforce our commitment to sustainable mobility and our dedication to delivering inventive customer experiences.”

Speaking about this partnership, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Sustainability is central to McDonald’s in fostering robust and resilient food systems. Whether it is working on reducing carbon footprint using renewable energy at restaurants, conserving water across the value chain, or re-utilizing available resources such as repurposing used cooking oil or eliminating single-use customer-facing plastic using sustainably-sourced paper packaging or responsible ingredient sourcing, we are deeply committed to and invested in sustainable earth intention.”

In a united effort, these two brands share the goal of delivering unparalleled service, innovation, and a remarkable end-to-end customer journey. Simultaneously, they seek to foster environmentally conscious consumer behaviour that contributes to carbon emission reduction and environmental preservation.