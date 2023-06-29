scorecardresearch
Mats Backman succeeds Jan Ytterberg as CFO at Volvo Group

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Mats Backman

Swedish auto major Volvo Group has announced the appointment of Mats Backman as the Chief Financial Officer and a new member of Volvo Group´s Executive Board.

He will succeed Jan Ytterberg, who will continue as Volvo Group senior advisor.

Backman has held many senior positions in Swedish industry and has extensive international experience. He has been the CFO for several well-known companies such as Sandvik, Autoliv and Veoneer.

He will take on his new position during the second half of 2023. The exact date is yet to be decided.

The provides transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services.

Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets.

In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (Rs 382,184 crore). shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Auto industry

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 13:23 IST

