Maruti Suzuki True Value celebrates sale of 50 lakh pre-owned cars

Maruti Suzuk True Value (MSTV) celebrates the milestone of selling 50 lakh pre-owned cars by 2023. Since it was introduced in 2001 it has continued to sell various pre-owned models. It facilitates customers by making the process of buying and selling cars more convenient and transparent.

MSTV provides facilities such as RC transfer, complete documentation, on-time payment. Customers also get to avail free home evaluation for their car along with online preview with detailed information.

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “True Value was launched with the aim of providing customers with the opportunity of owning a pre-owned car in the most secure and hassle-free manner. With the successful completion of 22 years in the industry, India’s most trusted* pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value has established itself as the preferred choice of 50 lakh happy customers.”

True Value is currently present in around 281 cities and has 560 outlets across India. The cars with True value certification gets up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services.