Maruti Suzuki trains 2 million learners in its driving school

Maruti Suzuki has announced a milestone achievement of training 2 million learners in its driving school. It started the driving school in 2005. Today, there are 520+ Maruti Suzuki driving schools across 250+ cities in India.

Maruti Suzuki driving schools offer features such as training methodology that includes driving simulators along with practical and theoretical courses. The courses available are – Learner Standard Track Course, Learner Extended Track Course, Learner Detailed Track Course, Advance Course and Corporate Course.

These courses are available in 9 languages including English & Hindi. The MSDS trainers provide the trainees with training sessions on-road behavior, defensive driving, Good Samaritan Law, as well as traffic rules and regulations.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti, said, “Education is one of the key pillars of road safety and Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) was conceived with an aim to provide professional driving training. While it took us 13 years to reach the milestone of 1 million learner training, the next 1 million was achieved in just 5 years.”

As part of its digital initiative, MSDS has introduced a mobile application based on the concept of “learning on the go”. Additionally a functionality has been launched where users can take mock learner license tests.