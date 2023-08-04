Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance achieves 1 million customer milestone

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) sets a milestone by providing one million car loans. Car finance of around Rs 64,000 crores has been given within the time span of three years.

Maruti Suzuki with MSSF has made the financing journey transparent. It also provides options among various financing options. MSSF provides features such as On-Road Price Configuration, Credit Score-Based Interest Rates, Pre-approved and more.

Commenting on this milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Back in 2020, Maruti Suzuki was the first automobile company to introduce a multi-financier, end-to-end, digitised car financing online solution with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance. In the last three years, this online platform has redefined the modern car-buying experience and currently about 35% of Maruti Suzuki customers avail car loans through Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Portal, across Arena and NEXA channels.”

He added, “We are thankful to our 23 finance partners who have helped us provide hassle-free financing solutions all over the country. This momentous customer centric journey is indeed a result of their unwavering support and partnership with our Smart Finance platform.”