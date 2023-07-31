Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit at Rs 2,485 crore, up 145%

Maruti Suzuki has reported its Q1 sales, registering 4,98,030 units in the quarter, a growth of 6.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 4,34,812 units, a growth of 9.1 percent compared to last year. However, the carmaker has seen an 8.9 percent decline in its exports.

Maruti Suzuki also registered its highest-ever quarterly net sales of Rs 30,845 crore and the carmaker says that its PV wholesale grew by 12.2 percent, faster than the industry growth. Maruti Suzuki also achieved around 20 percent of the market share in the SUV segment, thanks to the sales of the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and the newly-launched Fronx. Maruti Suzuki currently leads in the Rs 10-20 lakh price segment.

Also, Maruti Suzuki currently leads in terms of exporting passenger vehicles in India, with around 63,000 exports while exports for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx have begun to Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki’s net profit at the end of Q1 stood at Rs 2,485 crore and its revenue from operations grew 22 percent to Rs 32,327 crore. Maruti Suzuki’s backlog for pending customer orders stands at 3.55 lakh units at the end of Q1, while Maruti Suzuki says that the shortage of electronic components led to almost 28,000 vehicles not being made.