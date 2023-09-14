Maruti Suzuki partners with Indian Bank

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced signing an inventory funding MoU with India Bank on September 14, 2023. This alliance will cater to Maruti Suzuki dealerships nationwide with inventory funding options

The MoU was signed in the presence of Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Vice President — of Sales and network and Vishal Sharma, General Manager — of Allied Business from Maruti Suzuki; and Ashutosh Choudhary, Executive Director and Saurabh Dalmia, CMS Vertical Head of Indian Bank along with other senior members from both the organizations.

Speaking on the partnership, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of marketing and sales, at MSIL, said, “We take pride in our vast network of dealer partners who are the backbone of our business and are committed to supporting them in every possible way. We are elated to join hands with Indian Bank for financing solutions of inventory funding. “

Commenting on the partnership, Ashutosh Choudhury, Executive Director, of Indian Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with MSIL, a household name and a market leader in the automotive sector. Indian Bank with its 5808 branches and trusted by over 10 crore customers is well-positioned to provide solutions to MSIL in its rapid growth journey.”