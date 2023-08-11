scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki partners with HDFC bank to introduce ‘Xpress Car Loans’

‘Xpress Car loans’ will help the customers to begin their paperless financing journey. Here’s what you need to know about this new financing opportunity.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Review
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced from Rs 24.79 lakh – Rs 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom

Maruti suzuki India in partnership with HDFC Bank  introduced ‘Xpress Car Loans’ feature on Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance platform. This feature caters to the need of the buyers by making the loan available from their chosen financiers within 30 minutes. 

Financing platform of Maruti Suzuki was launched in 2020 since then it has provided financing solutions to the prospective car buyers. It enables customers to compare offers from multiple finance partners, customize and choose best offers with transparency and apply loan digitally from anywhere. Adding to these features ‘Xpress Car loans’ will help the customers to begin their paperless financing journey. All the documents are verified digitally in real-time.   

Rolling out the customer-centric feature, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Enhancing the end-to-end car financing journey for our customers, we are proud to announce the launch of HDFC Bank ‘Xpress Car Loans’ feature on our Smart Finance platform. Since the inception of the platform in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance has disbursed loans to over 1 million customers. And with the roll-out of this customer friendly feature, we will now be able to facilitate loan disbursal in under 30 minutes for our potential customers as per their eligibility. It is our firm belief that this feature on our platform in partnership with HDFC Bank, will allow us to cater to customers in owning a car of their choice in the most seamless manner.” 

Commenting on the partnership, Arvind Kapil, Country Head, Retail Assets, HDFC Bank, said, “Since the beginning of our partnership with Maruti Suzuki, our journey has been fruitful, and we have constantly discovered new ways to enhance customer financing experiences. Being the No. 1 OEM and No. 1 Automobile financiers, we firmly believe Indian consumers must enjoy world class car buying experience enabled by a smooth finance process.”

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 16:13 IST

