Maruti Suzuki introduces Pre-Fixed Buy-Back Price option

Maruti Suzuki announced the introduction of a new pre-fixed buy-back price option with White number Plate. The buyers of the new vehicle will be able to avail a pre-determined vehicle buy-pack price for their purchased Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki offers a number of options for its car models as part of its subscription model. A person can pay a certain amount to drive the new selected vehicle. One can pay it either monthly or quarterly, with the cost of maintenance, registration and similar factors already included. The new feature here is that customers will now be provided with a pre-fixed vehicle buy-back price along with subscription rentals. .

Commenting on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has fast evolved over the years as an alternate mode of car ownership, keeping customer convenience and flexibility at the forefront. Having celebrated the third anniversary last month, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program continues to expand its footprint and become the preferred choice of car ownership for customers.”

In a recent announcement the car manufacturer said that this new initiative would provide more flexibility and the customers would be able to plan and make a more knowledgeable decision of retaining the car at the end of the tenure.The new White Plate Subscription with buy-back product will be an addition to the current flagship subscription plan that includes the tenure end options of returning the car to the subscription partner or retaining the car at the market decided price. The White Plate Subscription with buy-back option would be available in select cities based on the presence of subscription partners. Maruti suzuki claimed to have enjoyed a growth of 292% growth for the fiscal year 22-23