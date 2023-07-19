scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Maruti Suzuki, Integral University to offer Automobile Retail Management course

The students will be provided with holistic skilling via one-year theoretical training followed by two years of On-the-Job Training.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
maruti suzuki integral university mou

Expanding the scope of skill training offered in the domain of automobile retail, Maruti Suzuki has announced its partnership with Integral University, Lucknow. As a part of the MoU, the company and the institute will collaborate to offer B. Com in Automobile Retail Management through an extensive three-year industry-oriented program.    

The course curriculum has been jointly curated by Maruti Suzuki and Integral University, Lucknow as per automobile industry requirements, and aligns to the prescribed UGC guidelines. The OJT at Maruti Suzuki dealerships in Lucknow will enable the students to gain experience in an actual work environment, making them ready to be employed. 

Also Read

Under the ‘Earn While You Learn’ model, the students will also be offered a stipend during the two-year OJT period. Once the student completes the course, the Company will support in the placement of students at Maruti Suzuki dealerships, subject to their performance.

Also Read

Benefits to students

  • Two years of exposure to real work environment at Maruti Suzuki dealerships leading to better understanding of concepts and acquisition of skills
  • Training by industry experts from Maruti Suzuki and dealer teams
  • Stipend and performance-based incentives during ‘On-the-Job Training’ at dealerships
  • Opportunity to secure placement at Maruti Suzuki dealerships

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 17:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS