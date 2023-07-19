Maruti Suzuki, Integral University to offer Automobile Retail Management course

Expanding the scope of skill training offered in the domain of automobile retail, Maruti Suzuki has announced its partnership with Integral University, Lucknow. As a part of the MoU, the company and the institute will collaborate to offer B. Com in Automobile Retail Management through an extensive three-year industry-oriented program.

The course curriculum has been jointly curated by Maruti Suzuki and Integral University, Lucknow as per automobile industry requirements, and aligns to the prescribed UGC guidelines. The OJT at Maruti Suzuki dealerships in Lucknow will enable the students to gain experience in an actual work environment, making them ready to be employed.

Under the ‘Earn While You Learn’ model, the students will also be offered a stipend during the two-year OJT period. Once the student completes the course, the Company will support in the placement of students at Maruti Suzuki dealerships, subject to their performance.

Benefits to students