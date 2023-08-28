Mansi Tripathy to succeed Nitin Prasad as Country Chair of Shell India

Shell India has announced the appointment of Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new Country Chair of the company, effective from October 1, 2023. She will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been Country Chair since 2016.

In her new role, Tripathy will oversee Shell Group of companies in India, in addition to her role as Vice-President, Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific. She will relocate from Singapore to New Delhi, her home city, to take up the role.

She graduated with bachelor’s degree in technology from the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra and has a MBA in Marketing from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Prior to commencement as Country Chair, Tripathy was Vice-President of Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific, and has held other roles in Shell including MD of Shell Lubricants India and Country Marketing Officer. She joined Shell from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she held several regional and global Director-level positions.

Shell India says it extends its sincere thanks and gratitude to Prasad for his leadership through many contributions towards the company’s presence and reputation in India while firmly positioning the company as a trusted partner and contributor to the country’s energy system.