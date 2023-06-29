Mahindra Scorpio SUV crosses 900,000 units production milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra has recorded a production milestone of 900,000 units for its iconic SUV, the Scorpio, which essentially accelerated the SUV market India.

The Scorpio SUV was launched in June 2002, and since its introduction has been one of the best-sellers for Mahindra. In fact, it has been one of long-running SUV model in India for any brand, with multiple refreshes and spawns including the recent Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “Reaching the milestone of over 9 lakh Scorpios being rolled out from our production facilities is a moment of immense pride for Mahindra. We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty of our customers, who have made the Scorpio an unrivalled icon in the SUV segment. With the recent launch of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic, we have taken this power brand to new heights, reaffirming its position as an authentic SUV. “

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The Scorpio has consistently captured the hearts of customers and enthusiasts, establishing itself as a flag bearer of capable and lifestyle SUVs. Each generation of the Scorpio has garnered immense love and admiration from our loyal customers. Our dedicated team of engineers, designers, and technicians have tirelessly refined and enhanced every aspect of the Scorpio, pushing the boundaries of what an SUV can achieve. As we move forward, we will continue to build upon the legacy of the Scorpio, setting new standards and creating SUVs that inspire and excite.”

In FY2023, Mahindra says the Scorpio claimed the title of being the most-searched SUV on Google. The Scorpio N was also the first vehicle in the country to secure 1 lakh bookings in less than 30 minutes.