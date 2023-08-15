Mahindra launches 7 next-gen lightweight OJA tractors

Mahindra Tractors, a part of the Mahindra Group has officially launched its much-anticipated, future-ready range of tractors– Mahindra OJA–– at the Futurescape event held in Cape Town, South Africa. Derived from the Sanskrit word “Ojas”, meaning Powerhouse of Energy, OJA is Mahindra’s most ambitious global lightweight tractor platform.

Developed in collaboration between the engineering teams of Mahindra Research Valley, India, the R&D centre for Mahindra AFS and Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery, Japan, at an investment of Rs 1200 crore, the new OJA range brings about a transformative shift in Light Weight 4WD Tractor design and engineering, to deliver cutting-edge innovation in tractor technology.

Mahindra OJA tractors: 3 platforms on offer

These new tractors will be based on 3 OJA platforms– Sub Compact, Compact and Small Utility, addressing diverse market needs. With 4WD as standard, Mahindra launched seven new tractors for the Indian market on the Compact and Small Utility platforms.

The tractors range between 20hp and 40hp and can be used for a wide array of applications, for unparalleled platform versatility and efficiency to handle diverse agricultural tasks. To be initially launched in India, the OJA range will subsequently reach North America, ASEAN, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Europe and the SAARC region. Mahindra will also mark its debut in the ASEAN region starting with Thailand in 2024.

The Mahindra OJA 27 HP tractor is priced at Rs 5.64 lakh against its competitor at Rs 5.82 lakh. Additionally, Mahindra OJA 40HP tractor will be priced at Rs 7.35 lakh against its competitor which is also priced the same. Further, there are three technology packs to choose from– MYOJA (Intelligence Pack), PROJA (Productivity Pack) and ROBOJA (Automation Pack).

Speaking at the launch of the new OJA tractor range, Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M said, “The new OJA range of lightweight tractors is a powerhouse of energy, aimed at progressive farmers. Embodied with innovation and technology, OJA tractors empower Mahindra to address 25% of the Global Tractor industry, while opening new markets like Europe and ASEAN.”

Mahindra OJA style packs

The new OJA range will feature advanced technology packs– PROJA, MYOJA, and ROBOJA. OJA will be exclusively made in Zaheerabad, our youngest tractor manufacturing facility. The new range of tractors will hit Indian roads by October this year. Alongside the introduction of the OJA range, Mahindra will enhance its network of over 1100 channel partners, to enhance customer experience.

Made in India, for world

Mahindra’s Oja tractor range will be exclusively manufactured at Mahindra’s state-of-the-art tractor facility in Zaheerabad, Telangana, one of India’s largest and most advanced tractor manufacturing plants. A vertically integrated tractor facility, this facility rolls-out Mahindra’s wide range of tractors.