Mahindra Group revises remuneration for MD & CEO, Anish Shah and Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Rajesh Jejurikar

Mahindra Group’s MD & CEO, Anish Shah, is to get a hike of around 83 percent to his salary.

Starting August 1, 2023, Shah will see his salary hike from Rs 30 lakh per month to Rs 55 lakh per month, and by increasing the Performance Pay which is based on his performance and the performance of the company to an amount not exceeding 235% of the Annual Basic Salary from FY2023 to FY2025.

Rajesh Jejurikar, who has been leading the Automotive and Farm Sector as the Executive Director and CEO, since April 2020, will get a salary hike of 84 percent, from Rs 26 lakh per month to Rs 48 lakh per month and by increasing the Performance Pay which is based on his performance and performance of the company to an amount not exceeding 235% of the Annual Basic Salary from FY2023 to FY2025.

For FY2023, the company reported revenue of Rs 121,269 crore, up 34 percent, and net profit of Rs 10,282 crore, up 56 percent respectively.