Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a key player in the electric three-wheeler segment, expanded its lineup by launching the new e-Alfa Super rickshaw on Wednesday. Priced at Rs 1.61 Lakh (ex-showroom), it is available depending on the local government’s approval for e-rickshaws in the particular State.

Backed by the trust reposed by more than 50000 e-Alfa customers, the e-Alfa Super is designed to withstand rough daily usage. To enhance the ownership experience, Mahindra is also offering free accidental insurance worth Rs 10 lakh for the driver upon purchasing the vehicle, ensuring safety and security of its customers.

Mahindra e-Alfa details

With its 140 Ah lead-acid battery, the e-Alfa Super claims to deliver a certified range of over 95 km on a single charge, which is 20% higher than before. The motor generates 1.64 kW peak power, and 22 Nm torque, providing superlative performance. The metal-bodied e-Alfa Super boasts best-in-class safety features, including an advanced braking system, and roof-mounted grab handles.

Commenting on the launch, Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said, “In a world with rising demand for clean mobility, our e-Alfa Super rickshaw offers superior range and earning potential. This allows our driver partners to increase their entrepreneurial incomes and reduce environmental impact, while being supported with the trust and reliability of the Mahindra brand.”

The e-Alfa Super is offered with an 18A charger that comes with a 12-month warranty and provides faster charging times, allowing drivers to minimise downtime and maximise their productivity. Mahindra three-wheeler EV customers, with the help of our charging partners, also have access to more than 10000 charging stations, nationwide.

Mahindra is providing a one-year warranty on the vehicle, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Moreover, the battery is backed by an 18-month warranty, guaranteeing long-term reliability and customer satisfaction. There are more than 1150 Mahindra touchpoints, in India, through which the vehicle can be serviced.