Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up enters Asia and India Book of Records

Mumbai-headquartered auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has set a new record for the highest delivery of its powerful pickup, the all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, in a single day across the country, entering the Asia and India Book of Records.

On May 31, 2023, Mahindra dealers across India delivered a total of 3,152 Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up vehicles to customers, thereby accomplishing a key milestone in the company’s automotive journey. The record-breaking achievement falls under the ‘Industry & Business’ category.

It was on April 25, 2023, the company launched the all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-up range. It comes with advanced connected technology – iMAXX telematics solution that enables effective vehicle management and maximises business profitability.

Till date, Mahindra says it has sold more than 2 million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched.