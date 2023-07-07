scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up enters Asia and India Book of Records

On May 31, 2023, Mahindra dealers across India delivered a total of 3,152 Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up vehicles to customers, thereby accomplishing a key milestone in the company’s automotive journey.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Mahindra Bolero - Record

Mumbai-headquartered auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has set a new record for the highest delivery of its powerful pickup, the all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, in a single day across the country, entering the Asia and India Book of Records.

On May 31, 2023, Mahindra dealers across India delivered a total of 3,152 Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up vehicles to customers, thereby accomplishing a key milestone in the company’s automotive journey. The record-breaking achievement falls under the ‘Industry & Business’ category.

It was on April 25, 2023, the company launched the all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-up range. It comes with advanced connected technology – iMAXX telematics solution that enables effective vehicle management and maximises business profitability.

Also Read

Till date, Mahindra says it has sold more than 2 million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 14:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS