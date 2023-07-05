Mahindra bets on digitalisation, AI and ML to futureproof itself

The Mahindra Group is betting big on tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning, Computer Vision, and Analytics to further optimise its businesses. In fact, Mahindra Digital Engine along with its development partner Uneeq recently demonstrated the potential of AI, by creating a digital avatar of Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group. The company plans to use the Mahindra Digital Engine across the Mahindra Group in the future.

The digital avatar utilising AI and natural language processing interacted with the audience, responding to questions on the Rise philosophy, Leadership and Sustainability. “For the future, our growth path is clearly set out. Our strategies for scaling up the core businesses and the growth gems are well-defined. The Indian economy has grown at 7% and we are in the right place at the right time. But there are also tectonic changes in the offing. The rise of Generative AI is likely to be a major inflexion point which could fundamentally transform life and business as we know it. AI could literally become a co-pilot in almost everything that we do,” said Anand Mahindra in his note to shareholders.

Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group shared, “Our goal is to establish technology leadership across all our industries. Our tech Visionaries, including senior leaders, actively understand and leverage the dynamic technology landscape to enhance our products, processes, and customer experience. Through AI, metaverse, cybersecurity initiatives, and ongoing generative AI experiments, we are unlocking new possibilities. Additionally, we are now capitalising on synergies with Tech Mahindra.”

Another initiative the company has taken to reduce its carbon footprint is at its Nashik plant. The Tool & Die (T&D) plant at Nashik achieved success with the implementation of ACT (Advanced Cold Test) technology, which is a green solution that eliminates the need for diesel burning during testing.

It has also established a Product Review Centre (PRC) at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) to facilitate high-resolution engineering reviews for better alignment and quality.

Mohit Kapoor, CTO, Mahindra Group explained “Our first focus area is the digitisation of customer and employee journeys. The second focus area is the use of AI and ML. And third, is adopting the cloud for agility and innovation.”

The company is also deployed a Paint Defect Inspection system that utilises AI, Edge Computing and Computer Vision to identify paint defects in just 20 seconds with more than 95 percent accuracy, resulting in better quality and fewer complaints. In fact, Mahindra Group, with its R&D facilities spread across 21 centres in 7 countries, is leveraging the power of collaboration to be agile and future-ready.