Magna’s Asia Innovation Campus opens in Bengaluru

Magna, a leading global automotive supplier has officially opened its Innovation Campus in Bengaluru, India.

The campus – spanning 239,000 square-feet – will be the centre of Magna’s R&D activities in Asia and will support various global projects. The company has made an investment of around $120 million (Rs 990 crore) towards the set-up, which will also create 1,200 new technology-focused positions.

The Innovation Campus will focus on end-to-end software and system engineering and product solutions addressing future market trends such as driver assistance, electric vehicles and vehicle systems architectures.

“We are thrilled to establish our Innovation Campus in a city renowned for its technological prowess,” said Anton Mayer, CTO, Magna. “This campus will be a hub of innovation, bringing together the brightest minds and fostering collaboration to drive the transformation of the automotive industry towards a more sustainable future.”

The campus and team are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and machinery to work on various new technologies, including:

System on Chip (SOC) and base software development for upcoming products.

New feature functions, calibration, parametrization, and vehicle systems testing.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning for self-learning and adaptive functions based on different driving conditions.

Automation and robotic testing methods.

Edge computing for predictive maintenance and fault prediction of critical vehicle components.

“The Magna Innovation Campus in Bengaluru is a testament to our relentless pursuit of technological advancements. We look forward to collaborating with local talent, academic institutions, and industry partners to continue to drive innovation, create job opportunities and contribute to the growth of the Indian automotive sector,” concluded Mayer.