Magenta to use OutSystems platform to streamline operations

Magenta Mobility has announced the adoption of the OutSystems platform to streamline its operations. OutSystems is a global leader in high-performance application development delivering enterprise-grade capabilities required to build strategic mission-critical applications.

It enables organizations to create customized applications with ease and flexibility, reducing the need for traditional coding methods. Magenta Mobility opted for OutSystems due to its user-friendliness and agility within the development environment.

Magenta Mobility is an integrated clean energy and electric mobility solutions provider, specializing in building solutions that enable clients to achieve sustainability goals. They are disruptors in the clean energy ecosystem, challenging conventional approaches and developing and deploying innovative solutions.

The adoption of OutSystems technology enabled the company to streamline its services and provide a seamless user experience. Enabling digital transformation of asset tracking, monitoring, and auditing achieved through the OutSystems platform, Magenta Mobility aims to significantly reduce manual costs and improve accuracy. Magenta Mobility has already begun deploying apps developed on the OutSystems platform across several of its operational categories such as vehicle tracking, driver onboarding, and more.

“As an early mover in the e-mobility industry, we understand the need to remain agile in the services that we offer to our customers. We are excited about the potential of OutSystems technology and the opportunities it presents for us to make rapid progress in our digital transformation roadmap. Today, we are leveraging the platform to create a network of digitally enabled systems that are not only enhancing our services but also the end customer experience ”, said Maxson Lewis, Founder & Managing Director at Magenta Mobility.”

“We are pleased to be working with Magenta Mobility and helping them deliver innovation in step with business needs,” said Mark Weaser, Vice President- Asia Pacific, OutSystems. “Our high-performance low-code platform provides the ability to compete and thrive in the digital age by quickly responding to market challenges and emerging opportunities with innovative and scalable, digitally-enabled business solutions.”