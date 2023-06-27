Magenta to deploy 1,000 Altigreen EVs powered by Exponent Energy’s 15-minute rapid charging tech

Magenta Mobility, an electric mobility and charging solutions provider has partnered Exponent Energy, an energy-tech startup, and Altigreen Propulsion Labs, a leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturer.

As per the understanding, Magenta will deploy Altigreen’s neEV Tez electric three-wheelers which come with Exponent Energy’s technology that allows the EV to be fully charged in 15-minutes. The partners have completed a three-month pilot and will deploy 1.000 Altigreen neEV Tez powered by Exponent over the next 12 months. To support the fleet, Exponent has already installed 30 e^pumps across Bengaluru. New locations will be identified and e^pumps setup in other cities, allowing the EV fleets to conveniently charge on the go.

Magenta is aims to disrupt logistics and transportation landscape in India through its integrated e-mobility solutions, which includes electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, software and daily operations. This integrated approach offers end-to-end solutions to customers, enabling them to harness the benefits of greener and more efficient operations while generating valuable insights from their fleets.

At present, Magenta is supporting customers in various sectors such as e-commerce, quick-commerce, grocery, pharma, and courier across 9 cities, addressing their last-mile and mobility challenges effectively.

With Altigreen’s electric three-wheeler, telematics data, and highest volumetric load capacity along with Exponent’s 15-minute rapid charging technology, Magenta plans to enable efficient cross-utilisation, resulting in significantly reduced operational costs for businesses across India.

Maxson Lewis, Founder & MD, Magenta Mobility shared, “By rapid charging in 15 minutes, we will be able to cross utilise our fleet enabling us to save time and reduce our operational costs.”

Dr. Amitabh Saran, Founder & CEO, Altigreen said, “We are proud to be associated with the two stalwarts of the EV industry, and together pushing the boundaries of EV utilization. Altigreen’s neEV Tez demonstrates that EVs are not only more economical than their fossil-fuel counterparts, but they can also provide much increased earnings through 20-hour usage. Altigreen’s all-India, EV only, dealership network will provide the Exponent powered neEV Tez for deployment by Magenta across the country.”

Arun Vinayak, Co-founder & CEO, Exponent Energy said, “Utilisation is key for sustainable growth in last-mile logistics. The NeEV Tez and the e^pump network perfectly complement Magenta’s platform and infrastructure to revolutionise the last-mile segment. We enjoy a long-standing relationship with Altigreen built on a shared belief of producing the best EVs for users. We are thrilled about our partnership with Magenta for deploying vehicles on such a large scale across India and strategically integrating our e^pump at different locations to enable 2X productivity and seamless operations.”