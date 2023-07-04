Magenta Mobility launches Plent EV charger with 12 charging outputs

Magenta Mobility, a leading electric mobility and EV charging solution provider has launched its new charger christened Plent.

The new EV charger the company says will reduce the cost per charging point especially for fleet operators and residential societies. It is India’s only EV charger with 12 charging outputs of 3.3 kW each, catering to multiple EVs simultaneously, offering reduced cost-per-charging socket ratio.

Magenta Mobility says it has specifically developed Plent for Indian EV users. With charging times ranging from 3 to 3.5 hours, minimal downtime, competitive pricing, and performance, it efficiently caters to the needs of electric two-, three-, and four-wheeler charging. It comprises a Central Control Unit (CCU) working in harmony with 12 Dispensing Units (DPUs), which serve as the heart of the charger.

The company says it has kept safety and security in mind while designing Plent, as it incorporates system-level temperature monitoring and power and protection features guaranteeing optimal charging performance while ensuring safety during the charging process without the need for additional switchgear.

It is compliant with OCPP 1.6 standards, which seamlessly connects with various charging networks, ensuring interoperability. Additionally, it has other benefits like over-the-air (OTA) updates, 7-inch touch display enhancing usability and ensuring that charging stations are always equipped with the latest enhancements and features. The real-time data tracking and storage capabilities enable effortless analysis and monitoring of charging logs, allowing for efficient management of charging operations.

Maxson Lewis, Founder & Director, Magenta Mobility said, “We are excited to introduce Plent which is a short form for Plenty. It is a multi-charging product meticulously engineered in-house with remarkable features to enhance the EV charging experience while addressing the unique requirements of the Indian market. By empowering EV users and contributing to the development of sustainable transportation, Magenta Mobility reinforces its commitment to building India’s safest & smartest electric mobility ecosystem.”