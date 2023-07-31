Luxury Ride appoints Himanshu Arya as the Co-founder & CEO

Luxury Ride, has onboarded Himanshu Arya as the Co-Founder & CEO of the company. With the announcement the company eyes to overhaul the entire structure as a tech-enabled automobile company. Luxury Ride has its presence in the Northern India cities such as Delhi, Gurugram and Karnal.

The company will focus on restructuring the pre-owned luxury car ecosystem. Arya has experience of working in the start-up ecosystem. The company plans to provide an end-to-end technology-driven ecosystem for building a value chain that will elevate the experience of the customers while buying and selling.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Garg, Co-founder & MD of Luxury Ride, said, “The pre-owned luxury cars have made a lot of ripples in the automobile industry in recent years. It comes with a lot of potential to offer the ultimate opulence to customers at a reasonable price.

Adding further he said, “Therefore, to create a niche for pre-owned luxury cars, we welcome Himanshu Arya to maneuver the dynamic terrain proficiently. Bringing his rich experience in technology, marketing, finance, and business to the table, we are committed to scaling the offerings and services for our valued customers.”

Elaborating on the same, Himanshu Arya, Co-founder & CEO of Luxury Ride, said, “With the customers becoming tech savvy riding the digital bandwagon, it becomes imperative for the companies to adapt themselves to the perennially changing market trends. As we at Luxury Ride were already backed by technology, we decided to tailor it and streamline it more efficiently for being a frontier in leveling up the game of the entire pre-owned luxury car industry.”