Lord’s Mark Industries inks JV with Kerala Automobile to manufacture electric vehicles

Mumbai-based diversified group Lord’s Mark Industries has inked a joint venture with Kerala state-owned Kerala Automobiles (KAL) to manufacture electric two-wheelers (scooters and bikes), electric three-wheelers (cargo and passenger) in the country.

The event took place at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala in the presence of P. Rajeev, Hon. Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, Government of Kerala; Stanley Pulluvilas, Chairman, Kerala Automobiles (KAL); Saseendran, MD, Kerala Automobiles (KAL); Dr. Sunil Waman Korgaonkar, Director – Commercial, KAL – Lords Mark Technology and Vidit Tiwari, Director – Technical, KAL – Lords Mark Technology.

The partnership aims to manufacture electric two- and three-wheeler at the KINFRA Park in Kannur, Kerala, which will then be made available for India and export markets.

P. Rajeev said ” This partnership between Kerala Automobiles and Lord’s Mark Industries symbolises our collective commitment to creating a greener and more environmentally conscious future for our country.’’

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder and MD, Lord’s Mark Industries said ‘’By leveraging our expertise in electric vehicles and KAL’s excellence in automobile manufacturing, we aim to introduce cutting-edge electric vehicles that will reshape urban mobility and reduce carbon footprint.”

E-bicycle

The manufacturing facility will be set up on 2 acres at KINFRA Park, Kannur provided by the government of Kerala. The construction of the manufacturing facility will be operational within 6-8 months. Meanwhile, the company plans to roll out the much-awaited Triton Electric Cycle on October 2, from the KAL facility at Thiruvananthapuram.

Stanley Pulluvilas said, “By collaborating with a dynamic and innovative partner like Lord’s Mark, we aim to drive innovation in electric vehicle manufacturing and contribute to the state’s vision of becoming a leader in clean and green transportation. The Triton Electric Cycle, which embodies the best of both companies’ expertise, will be a game-changer in promoting eco-friendly transportation options and fostering a cleaner environment.”

The Triton Electric Cycle features high carbon steel for strength and loading capacity, a 12 Ampere Hours battery offering a claimed range of 70-80km, and a 250 Watt hub motor. It features dual disc brake assembly and pedal assist technology.