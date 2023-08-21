Lohia plans to build a network in T-3 and T-4 cities

Lohia announces its expansion plan to increase the network in T-3 and T-4 cities. EV manufacturer seeks to provide a last-mile transportation solution. It currently has 500 dealers across the country and plans to add 1000 more dealers in the next two years.

This expansion will help them reach T-3 and T-4 cities, serving a larger customer base and meeting their changing transportation needs. These cities play a vital role in the growth of the nation and are key contributors to India’s overall development.

The company’s portfolio includes a range of electric vehicles, cargo loaders, and passenger carriers designed to meet the specific needs of urban and rural transportation. These products are designed to reduce carbon emissions and switch to greener solutions.

Commenting on the expansion, AyushLohia, CEO of Lohia, said, “We are excited to expand our network in T-3 and T-4 cities which will strengthen our presence. These areas have immense potential for last-mile connectivity solutions, and we are committed to providing environmentally friendly transportation choices to suit which suits the changing transportation demands.