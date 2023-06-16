scorecardresearch
Lohia enters battery swapping station biz, sets-up 3 service station in Visakhapatnam

The company says its entry in the battery-swapping space is in collaboration with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Lohia a new player in the e-mobility space has entered the battery-swapping station business with the launch of its first facility in Vishakhapatnam.

The swapping cum service stations are located at Shanti Ashram Marg, Town Kotha, and Mudasarlova. These stations will provide high-capacity battery-swapping experience to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles in the city. In the initial phase, a total of 240 battery swapping slots are available to provide efficient service and uninterrupted operation for EV owners.

The company says its entry in the battery-swapping space is in collaboration with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). With the support of the ‘Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund’ of the ADB and the Visakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor Development Program (VCICDP), Lohia has successfully established the first battery-swapping station in Vishakhapatnam.

Ayush Lohia, CEO, Lohia said, “This initiative aligns with our vision of making electric vehicles more practical and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. By providing a reliable and efficient swapping solution, we aim to transform the perception of EVs and drive their widespread adoption.”

The company has an ambitious plans to expand its network to other cities in the near future. At present, Lohia sells battery-operated three-wheelers ranging from passenger vehicles, cargo and loaders among others. It’s manufacturing facility in Kashipur can produce 100,000 e-vehicles per annum.

First published on: 16-06-2023

