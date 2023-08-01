Log9 Materials partners Hala Mobility to deploy 1500 BzinessLite electric two-wheelers

Log9 Materials has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Hala Mobility India to create a more sustainable and cleaner future for India’s urban transport segment.

As part of the partnership, Hala Mobility will gain access to 1500 electric two-wheelers called BzinessLite InstaCharged by Log9 Materials. Additionally, Log9 will provide Hala Mobility with access to numerous rapid-charging stations.

These electric two-wheelers will be deployed initially in a phased manner across Hyderabad, with plans to add up to 300 vehicles per month until the end of 2023. The deployment will later expand to other major Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru.

The surge in online commerce and quick commerce in India has led to a substantial demand for efficient last-mile logistics vehicles. However, the increasing volume of last-mile deliveries, mainly powered by gasoline-based ICE vehicles, poses a significant threat to the environment due to tailpipe emissions and carbon footprint.

Thus, the partnership between Log9 and Hala Mobility aims to address this environmental concern by adopting zero-emission electric vehicles for the last-mile supply chain, with electric 2Ws leading the EV transition in urban logistics.

By incorporating the BzinessLite 2W InstaCharged by Log9 into their diverse two-wheeler fleet portfolio, Hala Mobility believes it can provide customers with a seamless and efficient charging experience, resulting in increased uptime and significant value-addition for their business and logistics operations.

Log9 Materials will also play a key role in facilitating charging, repairing, and servicing aspects of these e-bikes, ensuring Hala Mobility’s customers enjoy a hassle-free experience with their EVs throughout their usage lifecycle.

Speaking on the partnership, Srikanth Reddy, Founder & CEO, Hala Mobility says, “We at Hala Mobility recognise the varied needs of our customers, which necessitates providing both diverse and tailored solutions for EV users. And hence, we decided to embark on a transformative partnership with Log9.

Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder & COO of Log9 Materials, echoed the sentiment, emphasising their joint commitment to making India’s urban transportation cleaner, greener, and more environmentally responsible through the electrification of last-mile logistics.

In May 2023, Log9, in collaboration with EV manufacturer Quantum Energy, introduced BzinessLite with Log9’s LTO (Lithium-Titanium Oxide) battery-technology integration. This vehicle model not only offers fast charging and enhanced battery life but also comes with a range of 80-90 kilometres per charge and a 6-year/unlimited kilometres warranty along with assured buyback.

Log9, together with its OEM partner Quantum Energy, previously announced its mission to deploy 10,000 2W InstaCharged EVs across India by March 2024. The latest collaboration with Hala Mobility represents a significant step towards this goal.