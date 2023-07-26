LML Emotion has announced the appointment of Vinay Piparsania to its advisory board. He has over three decades of experience with leading automotive manufacturers and brands.

Vinay’s career has been marked by leadership roles at global automotive companies and institutes, including Ford Motor Company, Ford India, Al Jenaibi International Automobiles (BMW Group, Oman), TVS Automobile Solutions, Hero Corporate Service, Bharat Shell, and IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation.

As a professional advisor and consultant, Vinay is currently providing strategic counsel to numerous automotive clients on market entry, product development, and overall business planning. His keen insights have made him a sought-after speaker at industry events, and he has published articles on a range of automotive topics.

Commenting on the appointment, Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, and CEO of LML Emotion, stated, “We are privileged to welcome Mr. Vinay Piparsania as an esteemed member of LML’s Advisory Board. His extensive experience and dedication to the automotive industry will greatly benefit our organization and its stakeholders. We are confident that his comprehensive understanding of the sector, coupled with his global perspective, and visionary acumen, will foster an environment of excellence and forward-thinking within LML.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining LML’s Advisory Board, Vinay Piparsania said, “I look forward to playing a pivotal role in LML’s growth into electric mobility by providing strategic guidance and insights to propel the organization’s growth. The LML brand is trusted and renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence, and I am excited to be part of this journey.”