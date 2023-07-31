Lexus launches ‘Lexus Meraki on Wheels’

Lexus India today announced the inauguration of its first Lexus Meraki on Wheels, a retail experience that would bring Lexus closer to its guests. The state of Kerala with its unique topography & demographic distribution, poses a challenge reaching out to prospective Lexus Guests in the state.

Thereby with the Meraki on Wheels, Lexus aims to reach its discerning guests, with a focus on connecting the remote parts of the state. The Meraki will be docked at one location for 3-6 months and will tour 2-3 key cities in the state over a period of a year.

Currently, Lexus has three service points in the state of Kerala – Kochi, Trivandrum & Calicut. With the new Meraki on Wheels, Lexus Brand Space in the country will be enhanced to 17 markets and across 24 touchpoints.

During the inauguration, M.A.M. Babu Moopan, Chairman Lexus Kochi GEC expressed, ‘We recently inaugurated our GEC in Kochi. Owing to the overwhelming response in the region, we are thrilled to bring this innovative concept for our discerning guests across Kerala. With Lexus Meraki on Wheels, we are confident of expanding our reach and taking the brand to the remote corners of the state. The next phase of growth will come from these markets.’

Since its inception in 2017, Lexus provides experiences to its guests through initiatives such as Lexus Life, Guest Experience Centers, and more recently the ‘Lexus Taiken Card’. The Taiken Card provides opportunity for discerning Lexus owners in India, who are on the lookout for curated experiences and lifestyle events around the world.