The second edition of the ‘Women Biker League’ will be held from October 28 – October 29, 2023, at the Surajkund Ground of Faridabad, Haryana. It is aimed at bringing together the community of women bikers, with competition prizes worth up to 1 lakh.

The event will have more than ten moto competitions with superbike displays and stunts spearheaded by women riders. Women bikers will access track sessions and moto workshops.

‘Women Biker League is a collaboration initiative between LetsRyde, a training, rental and touring company with TUS, an ADTech agency.

Speaking about the event and the overall objective, Gauri Bhatia, Founder and CEO of TUS sai, “It may be a biking event first and foremost, but we are here to represent issues of broader concern.”

Kuldeep Sharma, founder – LetsRyde, added that “It is an attempt at sending a message – there’s no barrier strong enough to stop women from rising – no matter if the passion lies just in a hobby, or in the woman to tour around the world on their bike.”