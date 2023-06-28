LeddarTech releases samples of entry-level ADAS L2/L2+ highway assist

LeddarTech, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS and AD, has announced that “B” samples of its LeddarVisionentry-level ADAS L2/L2+ highway assist and 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 low-level fusion and perception software stack optimized for the TDA4VM-Q1 (8 TOPS) processor from Texas Instruments are now available.

The LeddarVision Front-Entry (LVF-E) product, formally released in late 2022, was designed for customers seeking to develop entry-level ADAS safety and highway assistance L2/L2+ applications. Introducing the “B” samples brings advancements to LVF-E powered by a Texas Instruments (TI) TDA4VM-Q1 processor.

By leveraging these “B” samples, LVF-E delivers substantial cost and performance benefits for low-level fusion, paving the way for accelerated L2/L2+ systems adoption. In addition, this breakthrough effectively reduces the sensor and processor requirements, making it more accessible and efficient for widespread implementation.

The LeddarVision Front-Entry solution also marks the first design where TI’s highly integrated and cost-efficient TDA4x processor family has been featured in a low-level fusion solution.

Benefits

Higher Performance: Doubles the effective range of the sensors, allowing high-performing ADAS targeting 5-star NCAP 2025 and GSR 2022 standards with lower sensor and system costs.

Doubles the effective range of the sensors, allowing high-performing ADAS targeting 5-star NCAP 2025 and GSR 2022 standards with lower sensor and system costs. Lower Costs: Reduced hardware requirements: An industry-first being enabled with a single 1 to 2-megapixel 120-degree front camera and two short-range front corner radars in a 1V2R configuration.

Reduced hardware requirements: An industry-first being enabled with a single 1 to 2-megapixel 120-degree front camera and two short-range front corner radars in a 1V2R configuration. Efficient implementation on the TDA4VM-Q1 platform achieves one of the lowest system costs for L2/L2+ entry-level ADAS without sacrificing system performance.

Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech, stated, “OEMs and Tier 1s strive to enhance the affordability of ADAS. LeddarTech achieves this by reducing the sensor count and costs, simplifying systems and lowering processor costs while delivering high-performance low-level fusion (LLF) and perception in an auto-grade ECU.”

He added, “Demonstrating the compatibility of low-level fusion with TI’s TDA4VM-Q1 processor is a powerful market statement. The availability of ‘B’ samples of our LVF-E software stack showcases a cost-effective perception solution using LLF, marking a significant milestone for LeddarTech’s technology on the popular TDA4x family of processors.”