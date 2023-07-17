Landi Renzo Group appoints Annalisa Stupenengo as CEO and General Director

The Board of Directors of Landi Renzo coopted Annalisa Stupenengo as CEO and General Director of Landi Renzo Group.

Stupenengo has over 30 years of experience in the mobility sector, and has worked with Iveco Group, CNH Industrial and FCA. In her last roles, she was the Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Iveco Group and Chairman of FPT Industrial where she had held the CEO role. She has work experiences on R&D of technological innovation projects, focusing on hydrogen and biomethane applications.

At present, she sits on the Board of Directors and on the Remuneration and Appointments Committee of Prysmian.

With her support, the Group aims to further strengthen its position in the sustainable mobility and, in particular, in the Mid & Heavy Duty vehicles sector, which is key for the Group’s development. Cristiano Musi will continue to hold the role of CEO of SAFE&CEC and Safe; he will moreover take the role of CEO of Idro Meccanica, all Landi Renzo Group’s subsidiaries, which design and market advanced systems for the compression and management of natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen from the ‘post-generation’ phase to the midstream and final distribution at refuelling stations or in industrial applications.

Paolo Cilloni, on the other hand, returns to the role of Group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), building on his in-depth knowledge of the company gained in 35 years of experience with the Group, of which he oversaw all stages of growth, including the listing and international expansion, as well as the role of Financial Reporting Manager and Investor Relator.

Stefano Landi, Chairman, Landi Renzo said “Thanks to Annalisa Stupenengo’s appointment as CEO at Landi Renzo, as well as with the prosecution of the role of Cristiano Musi as CEO at SAFE&CEC, Safe and Idro Meccanica we wanted to further speed up the whole Group’s growth path, in particular the Clean Tech Solutions sector, in line with the development strategy pursued over recent years. Thanks to Annalisa Stupenengo’s expertise, we will be able to increasingly position ourselves in the segment of components for off-road applications fuelled by natural gas, biomethane, LPG or hydrogen, which is experiencing a strong momentum.”

Annalisa Stupenengo stated: “I am delighted to join Landi Renzo Group: a pioneer in the energy transition, which – thanks to its international footprint and its state-of-the-art technological know-how – was able to stand out as a leading player in the hydrogen, biomethane and natural gas’s compression and distribution industry. I look forward to putting my experience at the service of the Group and to working with the Chairman Stefano Landi and the members of the Board of Directors, whom I would like to thank for the appreciation and trust they have placed in me, and to start working with the entire team.”

Cristiano Musi said, “I am very pleased to be able to focus on SAFE&CEC, Safe and Idro Meccanica, I helped establish from 2017 onwards. In recent years we have invested heavily in the Clean Tech Solutions sector and the results have paid off, showing continuous growth. We are firmly convinced that this sector will play a driving role not only for our Group but also in the energy transition path involving economies all over the world, and that will not be possible without the use of biomethane and hydrogen. My commitment and dedication will be aimed at developing even more our presence within this important market.”