KPIT sees OEM clients contributing upto $200 million annually

Pune-headquartered software major KPIT is optimistic about the growing importance of middleware in the era of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV), which will present huge growth opportunities.

In fact, in a recent analyst call, Kishor Patil, Co-Founder, KPIT shared that the company expects engagements with its customers to almost bring in 2x to 3x revenue.

“Initially, when we started, we thought the OEM opportunity is about $50 million (Rs 412 crore) annually for us. We thought our project size will be $10-20 million (Rs 82 crore – 164 crore). Now it has gone to $50 million (Rs 412 crore) – $200 million (Rs 1,650 crore). Similarly, we believe has our client engagement increased. There are a few clients who are coming to $100 million (Rs 825 crore) this year. And going forward, we believe that’s where many of our Diamond clients would be there. We believe now the opportunity is actually $150 million, $200 million annually. So fundamentally, as we have gone ahead, we have built our expertise.”

It was in May 2023, ZF signed a strategic agreement to co-promote and invest in Qorix, a subsidiary of KPIT. The company addresses the significant gap in the availability of a mature, modular, integrated middleware solution that allows OEMs to manage the ever-increasing software complexity while retaining complete control of the architecture.

On Qorix side, Patil said there is good development with “the team in place. We have hired a CEO. We have hired a CTO from outside. We have identified the teams from KPIT. We’ll be moving it in due course.”

Furthermore, he mentioned that it is very close to onboarding its first client for Qorix platform with an OEM very close to sourcing it.