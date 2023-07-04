Komaki to expand its dealership network across tier 2 and tier 3 cities

EV maker Komak has announced its expansion strategy of strengthening its presence and dealership network across tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. The brand has already built a robust dealership network in Nepal and Bangladesh. With this, Komaki now has a fleet of over 500 active dealerships spanning across India, Nepal & Bangladesh.

Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division, said, “Our goal has always been to make advanced and eco-friendly electric vehicles accessible to everyone at affordable prices. Komaki has earned a stellar reputation by delivering the best-in-market EVs to Indian customers who prioritize clean transportation.”

She added, “With our diversified dealership network & diverse product portfolio, we are poised to serve an extensive customer base, driving the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and contributing significantly to the sustainable economic growth of the country.”

Komaki opened 20 showrooms in just one month, while its capable of manufacturing 39,000 to 43,000 units annually. In March 2022, the company reported a turnover of Rs 301 crores, without any external funding.

Malhotra further shared Komaki’s commitment to innovation, stating, “In a short span of time, we have established

ourselves as a reputable player in the market, both in terms of brand recognition and financial growth.”

She added, “We take pride in offering the widest range of electric two-wheelers, including 9 CMVR-exempt models and 8 high-speed registration models. Furthermore, we are actively exploring advanced technologies to manufacture the industry’s finest LIFEPO4 batteries for our EVs.”