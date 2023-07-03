Kinetic Green’s Sulajja Motwani receives IMC Women of the Year Award

The Ladies Wing of IMC Chambers of Commerce and Industry recently gave the Woman of the Year Award 2022-23 to Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solution.

She was awarded for her achievements and innovations in the automobile industry and in the electric vehicle sector, in particular. As a leading electric vehicle manufacturing company, Motwani demonstrated leadership in a traditionally male-dominated sector, propelling Kinetic Green to new heights in a challenging and complex high-technology field.

Under Motwani’s leadership, Kinetic Green has successfully launched a range of electric vehicles, including 4 electric two-wheelers, and a range of electric three-wheelers, incorporating advanced technology such as swappable battery solutions. It has also established a robust in-house DSIR Recognized R&D centre and focused on designing and developing durable yet affordable electric vehicles.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani said, “I take great pride in India’s foresight in establishing such a platform as IMC’s Ladies Wing for Women in 1966, well ahead of its time. Kinetic Green and I are privileged to be associated with this forum and do our bit to contribute to the upcoming vibrant community of women entrepreneurs.”

Since 1990, the Ladies Wing of IMC Chambers of Commerce and Industry has acknowledged inspirational women who have surpassed ordinary boundaries and dedicated their lives to national betterment.

Founded in 1907 by Indian Merchants, the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry emerged as an Indian institution advocating for the rights of Indian businesses. In 1966, the Ladies Wing of IMC Chambers of Commerce and Industry was established, now comprising a vast network of over 2,000 women from various professions, including corporate leaders, academicians, bankers, journalists, artists, social activists, and homemakers. The award presentation theme, ‘Keep Going, Keep Growing,’ emphasised the objective of supporting and empowering women to achieve both personal and professional goals, with a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship.