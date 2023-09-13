Kinetic Green partners Axis Bank for retail EV loans

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, a leading manufacturer of electric two- and three-wheelers in India has inked a strategic partnership with Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private sector banks, to offer accessible and cost-effective financing options to its two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) customers.

The MoU was signed by Ritesh Mantri, Co-Founder and Director, Kinetic Green and Irfan Tamboli, Senior Vice President and Head – Supply Chain Finance, Axis Bank.

Under this strategic partnership, Kinetic Green electric two-wheeler customers will now be able to avail up to 100% funding for on-road price. It will offer competitive interest rates with flexible financing tenures that will extend up to 48 months, making EMI more affordable. Customers can avail these financial solutions across Axis Bank’s 4,500+ all-India branches and redeem the benefits at Kinetic Green’s extensive network of more than 300 two-wheeler dealerships across 25 states in the country.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green stated, “Together, we aim to provide the best EV financing solutions to the nation, enabling the realisation of the dream of sustainable mobility. I am also pleased to announce that this scheme will be extended to our highly anticipated two-wheeler, E-Luna. With this alliance, we are confident in reaching our advanced yet affordable EVs to customers across urban and rural landscapes of India, thus accelerating the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.”

Sumit Bali, Group Executive, Head – Retail Lending and Payments, Axis Bank., said, “Green mobility is the need of the hour and each step taken to bolster it will go a long way in protecting the future generations of the country. Axis Bank is deeply committed towards driving the objectives of Green Mobility and Green Financing, and through this partnership we will continue to promote sustainable practices and encourage adoption of electric vehicles amongst the masses.’’