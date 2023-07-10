Kinetic Green appoints Pankaj Sharma as President of two-wheeler business

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions has appointed Pankaj Sharma as the President of its two-wheeler business. In his new role, Sharma will lead the electric two-wheeler global and India strategy, including a roadmap for marketing, aggressive product portfolio expansion, sales strategy, and build reach and scale through a vast and penetrative network of dealers across the country.

He has over three decades of experience in the automotive industry including sales and marketing experience. Sharma has held leadership positions at companies such as Royal Enfield, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors. His recent years where he has led marketing and GTM strategies for electric two-wheelers at Ola Electric and Revolt.

Sharma had started his automotive career in the commercial vehicle sales department at Tata Motors. During his tenure at Maruti Suzuki India, he achieved the feat of being one of the youngest members to join the company’s Management Committee. Notably, he also became the first Indian to reach the Upper Management Cadre at Volkswagen, where he played a pivotal role in the strategy and launch of premium segment cars in India. Under his leadership, Ola Electric implemented its innovative digital DTC (direct-to-customer) business model.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO. Kinetic Green said, “We are thrilled to welcome Pankaj Sharma to Kinetic Green’s strong leadership team. His appointment comes at an opportune time as we gear up to introduce our blockbuster, e- Luna, and build a solid range of electric two-wheelers in the coming years. With his extensive leadership experience in sales and marketing leadership within renowned companies, we are confident that he will play a key role in shaping our strategy, with fresh ideas and innovation.”

Pankaj Sharma said, “I look forward to leveraging my experience and knowledge to contribute to the growth and innovation at Kinetic Green and promote sustainable mobility solutions in India and globally. I am particularly thrilled that I will be getting an opportunity of leading the launch of the legendary Luna in the new e-avatar right at the beginning.”