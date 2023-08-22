Keto Motors and Saera Electric have announced a strategic partnership and formed a joint venture christened ‘Saera Keto’, which aims to stand as a key player in India’s electric three-wheeler (E3W) sector.

The new electric three-wheelers will be sold under the Saera Keto brand will come up with features such as fast charge technology, a Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), top-tier safety and comfort for drivers and passengers alike.

At present, Saera Electric is a leading player in the L3 range of electric three-wheeler (e-rickshaw), while Keto Motors has expertise in designing and manufacturing L5 range of electric three-wheelers (e-autorickshaw) for passenger and cargo applications.

The partnership will harness Saera Electric’s proficiency in designing, manufacturing, and retailing, alongside Keto Motors’ expertise in designing and producing L5 range of electric three-wheelers.

Saera Keto strategic blueprint encompasses an expansive presence across India, with an initial network of over 100 dealers, projected to grow to 250 dealers within a year. This expansion strategy ensures accessibility of L5 Electric autos in major metros, Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. The joint venture intends to support India’s ambitious emissions reduction commitments and drive towards 80 percent electrification of the three-wheeler and two-wheeler fleet by 2030.

The JV will bring high-speed electric passenger and cargo vehicles, which will be manufactured at facilities in Telangana and Haryana. Saera Keto plans to launch 6 new products within 6 months.

Dr Karthik Ponnapula, Founder, Keto Motors said, “These advanced technology products have been designed to meet the requirements of key customer segments With ETO’s fleet management expertise and Trinity Cleantech’s deployment of electric vehicle chargers, the EV ecosystem is now poised to take off.”