Kapil Shelke says Tork Motors is aiming for 100 experience centres by 2023-end

Pune-based EV maker, Tork Motors has been on an expansion spree, inaugurating new experience centres across India. The latest Tork Motors experience centre was inaugurated in Bengaluru, its first in the state. The company currently has over 20 stores and is looking at opening a total of 75 to 100 experience centres by the year-end.

The founder and CEO, Kapil Shelke says he took the e-motorcycle route as motorcycles are still the largest selling forms of two-wheelers, and month-on-month sales data does back that up. However, with the recent reduction in the FAME II subsidy scheme, Tork Motors saw an almost 70 percent dip in sales in June but is back matching its sales numbers from April this year.

Shelke had gained experience working at Zongsten, a Chinese company that makes motorcycles, quad bikes, generators and engines. Being an avid motorcyclist himself, Shelke decided to build an electric motorcycle after facing numerous issues with his own ICE motorcycle.

Additionally, he had previously built an electric motorcycle and raced it at the Isle of Man TT, a road race that is considered one of the fastest and most dangerous forms of racing as it is done on closed public roads with tight corners and steep drops.



A year later in 2010, Tork Motors was founded, and over the years, it caught the attention of various investors, including Ratan Tata, who was impressed with how the company was backed by engineering. Tork Motors has managed to get funding from Bharat Forge and Bhavish Agarwal of Ola. To date, Tork Motors has raised over $10 million (Rs 82 crore) and has a factory set up in Pune.



The factory can manufacture 6,000 units of the Kratos-R motorcycle, which is currently on sale in India at Rs 1.87 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle is powered by a 4kWh battery pack that offers a range of 180km with a top speed of 105kmph.



So what does the future hold? The Kratos-R’s platform is versatile, says Shelke. “The current trellis frame is ideal for holding the battery, as it cannot flex too much or be too rigid. This platform is ideal for multiple products from an entry-level motorcycle to something more premium, which will be launched soon,” he adds.