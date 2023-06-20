JLR and Everstream Analytics to use AI for supply chain management

JLR has announced a new collaboration with Everstream Analytics, a supply chain mapping and risk analytics expert, which will embed AI into JLR’s supply chain management.

With this new technology, JLR can monitor its supply chain in real time in order to help avert any future global supply issues, protecting the production of its current models and the next generation of pure-electric vehicles.

The technology analyses data using a combination of AI, predictive analytics, machine learning and human intuition to plot emerging incidents such as natural disasters, strikes, data breaches and export issues on a global map, alerting JLR to any potential impact on its supply chain.

This capability, which updates in real time, takes measures to avoid any industrial disruption, which could impact production and increase costs.

The unprecedented global pandemic and semi-conductor crisis caused huge disruption to the automotive supply chain.

JLR is introducing the Everstream technology as part of a wider strategy to build a state-of-the-art digitally enabled supply ecosystem delivering end-to-end visibility and security. Using Everstream’s insights, JLR has already taken positive action to avoid disruption at global freight ports to support delivery of vehicles to clients.

Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director, Industrial Operations at JLR: “As part of our Reimagine Strategy, we are building a robust digital-first Industrial Operations ecosystem consisting of advanced technology and long-term strategic relationships that give us end-to-end visibility of global shocks in an increasingly unpredictable world.”

Julie Gerdeman, Chief Executive Officer, Everstream Analytics: “The global value chains serving electrified vehicles are among the most complex to navigate. Everstream Analytics’ AI-driven supplier visibility and insights empower JLR to proactively mitigate risks, enhance agility, and promote supply chain resilience.”