JCB India opens new dealership in Delhi

Off-road construction equipment major JCB India has inaugurated its new dealership in the Delhi-NCR region called ‘Pasco Earthmovers’. The new facility will host JCB India’s full product portfolio.

With its Head Office based in Faridabad, the dealership is spread across 40,000 sqft, employing close to 160 people which consists of skilled professionals for Sales, Service, and Parts. The facility also has a 5-bay integrated workshop along with 2 mobile service vans, a parts van and a LiveLink command centre to provide customer support.

Deepak Shetty, CEO and MD, JCB India said, “We are delighted to be inaugurating Pasco Earthmovers’ world-class dealership in the Delhi-NCR Region. This new dealership will further enhance the ownership experience of JCB products for our customers. Pasco Earthmovers with its customer-centric approach will play a significant role in supporting infrastructure development. With the government’s continued focus on the development of infrastructure, our customers and our machines are today supporting in the building of a new India”

The dealership has outlets at Palwal, Sonipat, Kashmiri Gate, and Nangli Poona (West Delhi). It has parts and service outlets every 100km. The new facility is designed as per the JCB corporate identity guidelines and equipped with JCB standardised systems and processes.

The facility’s state-of-the-art fully operational LiveLink command centre will enable 24×7 fleet management support to the customers. JCB LiveLink is an advanced telematics technology that delivers real-time information to increase site efficiency and improve productivity.