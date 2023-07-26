Jawa Yezdi motorcycles concludes Kargil Vijay Diwas ride

Jawa Yezedi motorcycles in partnership with the Indian armed forces completes another edition of the Kargil Vijay Diwas ride. Flagged off on 2nd July 2023 from Kohima, Nagaland, the convoy of 24 riders, consisting of veterans, officers, and soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces, displayed exemplary unity and camaraderie throughout the expedition

This year, the Kargil Vijay Diwas Ride was undertaken by the Naga regiment of the Indian Army. The theme of the expedition was ‘First Breath to Last’, connecting the birthplace of the Naga soldiers, to the place they breathed their last in the war of 1999.

The riders took with them soil from the land of the Nagas – ‘sacred soil’ – and undertook a journey spanning over 3,620 kilometers.

The ride culminated at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Kargil, where the riders of the Naga regiment handed over the sacred soil to GOC 8 Division, Maj Gen Sachin Malik. A ceremony was held in honour of the fallen heroes who fought valiantly for the nation. The riders paid their respects and laid wreaths, symbolizing their gratitude and reverence for their comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice.

As part of the expedition, the riders travelled across various key cities across the country, including Dimapur, Guwahati, Siliguri, Danapur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Dras, to experience the rich history and cultural heritage, the cities had to offer. In Guwahati and Chandigarh. Classic Legends’ CEO, Ashish Singh Joshi, said, “Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles firmly believes in upholding a deep respect for the selfless sacrifice made by our men and women in uniform, who ensure the safety, security, and strength of our great nation. With a family background of military service.”