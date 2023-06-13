Jaguar Land Rover targets selling 4 lakh vehicles in FY2024, betting on partnerships to drive growth forward

Tata Motors-owned British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover has outlined an ambitious 5-year strategy that will see the company focus on volume production and profitability. Starting Q3 FY2023, its focus on digitalisation for volume planning it aims to manufacture 400,000 units in FY2024 alone.

Under the ‘Reimagine’ strategy, JLR expects the revenue to grow to more than 30 billion pounds (Rs 305,790 crore) in FY2026 from the projected 28 billion pounds (Rs 285,404 crore) in FY2024; EBIT margin is expected be grow to 10 percent by FY2026 from estimated 6 percent in FY2024 . It expects to have free cash flow of around 2 billion pounds (Rs 20,386 crore) in FY2024 and continue to be positive thereafter, including net debt zero from FY2025. To attain this, it has outlined investment of 3 billion pounds (Rs 30,579 crore) per annum.

Furthermore, it expects the demand for high profitable cars such as the RangeRover to grow from the current 12 percent to 17 percent by FY2026; medium profitable cars such as the Velar to see market share from 5.5 percent in FY2023 to 5.8 percent in FY2026 respectively. It may also put a stop to production for low profitable models such as the Jaguar Sedan. This is on the back of the company’s order book which sees the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender which account for 76 percent of its total order book.

The company has also increased its average revenue per unit from around 43,000 pounds (Rs 43.82 lakh) in FY2019 to 70,000 pounds (Rs 71.35 lakh) in FY2023.

As part of its electrification strategy it has started accepting bookings from select clients for the upcoming electric Range Rover, which is expected to be launched next year. Over the course of the next few years it aims to launch two new platforms the EMA by 2025 and JEA by 2026. Between 2025 and 2030 JLR will introduce 5 new all-electric vehicles across its portfolio, this is part of its ambition to be an all-electric player by 2030.

The British luxury brand is betting on the power of partnership to drive the next era of growth. In fact, starting 2025, all new JLR vehicles will be built on Nvidia Drive platform and come with Level 2+ autonomous technology. Furthermore, it will leverage the power of the Tata Group to source stacked prismatic cell from Agratas, a Tata Group company. This complete lifecycle synergy will work right from raw material extraction to recycling and everything in between.

Interestingly, to promote diversity and inclusion Jaguar Land Rover has set a target of having 30 percent of all global senior leadership to be female; 15 percent of all senior leaders in the UK to be from a Black, Asian or mixed ethnicity background by 2026 respectively.