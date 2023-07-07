scorecardresearch
Iveco recognises FEV among its top supplier for engineering services

The Italian FEV team, supported by its global expert network of development service provider, has been developing sustainable mobility solutions for the Turin-based commercial vehicle manufacturer for many years.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Iveco - FEV

Iveco, the Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer recently held its global supplier award, which saw FEV being recognised this year as ‘Engineering Top Performer No. 1’. The award honours the long-lasting partnership as well as FEV’s comprehensive engineering and consulting expertise in the development of drive solutions for CO2-neutral mobility.

Dr. Norbert Alt, COO, FEV said, “We are currently experiencing what is probably the biggest transformation of the mobility sector, and FEV is a key driver of this process. With our experience and extensive know-how in the areas of electrification, fuel cells as well as hydrogen combustion engines and through our strategic expertise, we are supporting Iveco as a global technology and market leader to successfully go through this transformation.”

Long-term partnership

The Italian FEV team, supported by its global expert network of development service provider, has been developing sustainable mobility solutions for the Turin-based commercial vehicle manufacturer for many years. Last year, for example, the demonstrator of the fuel cell-powered Iveco Daily transporter was presented at the renowned ‘Aachen Colloquium Sustainable Mobility’.

In addition to developing standard-setting, CO2-neutral drive solutions, the partners are also working on innovative solutions in key areas such as Software Defined Vehicles and future E/E architectures.

Dr. Alt says he believes FEV is well positioned for the future: “We look forward to working with our partners to meet the challenges ahead and ultimately make the transition to Net-Zero for the mobility sector – with solutions that will ensure a liveable world for our society in the future.”

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 08:00 IST

