Isuzu opens its second showroom in Bengaluru

Isuzu has inaugurated a new Showroom facility of ‘Trident Isuzu ’ in Bengaluru. This showroom is located on Whitefield Road, K R Puram.

Trident Isuzu has been representing the brand Isuzu in the region since 2013-14, selling the range of Isuzu D-Max Pick-ups (lifestyle and commercial) and mu-X SUVs.

The new showroom was inaugurated by the top management from Isuzu Motors India and Trident Isuzu in the presence of company officials and select customers. The handover of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross marked the start of sales from this new outlet.

Commenting on the occasion, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Bengaluru continues to be one of the key growth cities for Isuzu in the country. The city is also home to many auto-enthusiasts who appreciate the reliability and versatility of Isuzu lifestyle vehicles.”

Samir Choudhry, Managing Director, Trident Isuzu said, “We have been associated with Isuzu for 10 years and we are witnessing a significant potential for the D-MAX pick-up range and mu-X SUV in the city. The need for exciting and efficient utility vehicles in Bengaluru and nearby districts are increasing significantly. We will continue to leverage the product strengths to ensure that our customers are offered the right product and appropriate service.”