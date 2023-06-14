IntrCity clocks Rs 288 crore in revenue for FY2023, targets profitability in FY2024

IntrCity, a leading intercity mobility platform, and parent brand for IntrCity SmartBus and RailYatri, has reported revenue of Rs 288 crore in FY2023, a growth of 144 percent YoY.

Interestingly, in the ongoing Q1 FY2024, it has already surpassed Rs 100 crore in revenue, which it says makes it on track to profitability this fiscal.

The company says the uptick in financial performance reflects the growing demand for its services and highlights its position as a dominant player in the intercity travel market. It currently, operates a fleet size of around 250 buses plying in 14 states in India, covering the North, South and the Western regions. It claims to be operating at a capacity of 1.2 billion passenger-kilometres, with an average occupancy rate of 91 percent. Of this 50 percent of daily users are repeat travellers.

Furthermore, one-third of bookings are made directly through IntrCity’s dedicated mobile application and website, showcasing the convenience and user-friendly experience provided by their digital platforms.

Manish Rathi, Co-Founder, IntrCity says, “Given the government’s significant investments in road network upgrades, we anticipate bus travel to dominate the inter-city mobility landscape. We perceive substantial growth opportunities on both established and emerging routes.”

IntrCity SmartBus provides some interesting services to its users such as the ability to reschedule journeys, offering flexibility and convenience, ability to pre-order food service at pit-stops, ensuring faster service and allowing customers to choose from a consistent menu with prices while providing them with the added benefit of rating and reviewing the pit stops.